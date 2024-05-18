Create New Account
David Icke On Free Speech & Who Controls The World
MIRRORED from Rob Moore

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkfoL9afMcM&t=642s&ab_channel=RobMoore

27 Aug 2018 

In this interview writer, public speaker and former goalkeeper/sports broadcaster David Icke talks with Rob Moore about freedom of speech vs freedom to conform and the control of information in today's world through 'ghost banning' censorship.

free speechtruthzionismdepopulationdavid ickeworld control

