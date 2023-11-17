What happens when a culture makes guns illegal?
The left is always touting gun violence but I have yet to see a violent gun.
It's always the person behind the weapon that is the real issue!
Don't let them take our last hope for freedom.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.