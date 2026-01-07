BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHICKEN WING CHAMPION DESTROYED BY PFIZER DEATH JAB
ChestyP
ChestyP
168 views • 1 day ago

Frances Wang

April 5, 2021

·

Today (April 5) is the day everyone 18+ in the state of Florida is eligible to get vaccinated!!!


The shot itself was surprisingly... quick. The health care workers were incredibly patient with me as I talked their ears off because of my nerves.


The emotional part for me wasn't the shot itself, but sitting in the observation waiting area after with all the other newly vaccinated people.


Looking around the room & thinking how much hardship & hurt people have gone through this past year... a reminder of why we do it.


Oh... and PFIZER GANG 🙌🏼💉 #vaccinated #fauciouchie


https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=290750415753985&set=p.290750415753985


###


Frances Wang

July 8, 2020

is in Washington D.C. · Follow

A special & personal #WCW post this week for @Weijia Jiang, White House Correspondant for @cbsnews - she is doing an INCREDIBLE job covering the #WhiteHouse & the #TrumpAdministration, despite everything that's been thrown at her (including the use of 'Kung Flu' to her face). ⁣


###


franceswangtv's profile picture

franceswangtv

September 16, 2019


Edited

325w

*takes deep breath*⁣ OK. Here I go. ⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣

I'm honestly terrified of posting these pictures, but I'm also so tired of trying to hide it. Those of you who know me know that I love feeling free to go anywhere at anytime not dressed up, with no makeup on. Which is why it's been so hard for me to go from the picture on the left to the picture on the right (what I look like currently). ⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣

The 2nd slide is me usually when I feel great about my skin...the 3rd is NOW & the progression over the last 4 months of a condition I had never heard of before called 'perioral dermatitis.'

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/B2eoIEyHOVh/


###


CBS4's 'Team Chicken Wang' Takes Bite Out Of Wing Eating Contest To Benefit Make-A-Wish

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=T7mFq7LwyMA

Mar 10, 2019

Members of the CBS4 News team, captained by anchor and reporter Frances Wang, finished in second place during a charity chicken wing eating competition


###


Frances Wang

September 19, 2016


Live TV selfie!! We're talking about flu shots... Will be with pediatrician/flu vaccine expert at 630AM... Questions? Concerns? Comment below 🙂 ABC10

— with Frances Wang.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1193780470685784&set=a.255185409310486

###


frances_wang

Frances Wang

What's your "why" for getting vaccinated?

https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=168882721920829

frances wang
