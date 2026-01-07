CHICKEN WING CHAMPION DESTROYED BY PFIZER DEATH JAB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Frances Wang
April 5, 2021
Today (April 5) is the day everyone 18+ in the state of Florida is eligible to get vaccinated!!!
The shot itself was surprisingly... quick. The health care workers were incredibly patient with me as I talked their ears off because of my nerves.
The emotional part for me wasn't the shot itself, but sitting in the observation waiting area after with all the other newly vaccinated people.
Looking around the room & thinking how much hardship & hurt people have gone through this past year... a reminder of why we do it.
Oh... and PFIZER GANG 🙌🏼💉 #vaccinated #fauciouchie
https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=290750415753985&set=p.290750415753985
Frances Wang
July 8, 2020
is in Washington D.C. · Follow
A special & personal #WCW post this week for @Weijia Jiang, White House Correspondant for @cbsnews - she is doing an INCREDIBLE job covering the #WhiteHouse & the #TrumpAdministration, despite everything that's been thrown at her (including the use of 'Kung Flu' to her face).
franceswangtv
September 16, 2019
*takes deep breath* OK. Here I go.
I'm honestly terrified of posting these pictures, but I'm also so tired of trying to hide it. Those of you who know me know that I love feeling free to go anywhere at anytime not dressed up, with no makeup on. Which is why it's been so hard for me to go from the picture on the left to the picture on the right (what I look like currently).
The 2nd slide is me usually when I feel great about my skin...the 3rd is NOW & the progression over the last 4 months of a condition I had never heard of before called 'perioral dermatitis.'
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/B2eoIEyHOVh/
CBS4's 'Team Chicken Wang' Takes Bite Out Of Wing Eating Contest To Benefit Make-A-Wish
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=T7mFq7LwyMA
Mar 10, 2019
Members of the CBS4 News team, captained by anchor and reporter Frances Wang, finished in second place during a charity chicken wing eating competition
Frances Wang
September 19, 2016
Live TV selfie!! We're talking about flu shots... Will be with pediatrician/flu vaccine expert at 630AM... Questions? Concerns? Comment below 🙂 ABC10
— with Frances Wang.
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1193780470685784&set=a.255185409310486
frances_wang
Frances Wang
What's your "why" for getting vaccinated?