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Carving a Pumpkin and Casting it with Molten Bronze
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41 views • October 31, 2020
Halloween Special: Carving a styrofoam pumpkin and casting it with molten bronze. I just finished it right before posting in order to get it out on Halloween at midnight (close enough) so no time to write a long description as I usually do. Maybe later. Let me know what you think.
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