BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

For 500 years, they have used public health to control and manipulate society, David Martin, PhD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10079 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
260 views • 1 day ago

"For over 500 years, the bankers and the drug dealers have been using public health as a way to control and manipulate society, commerce…”

"It's the same story over and over again..."

"This slide right here."

"We need to use the hype to our advantage to get to the real issues."

"Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process."

"That was the 2015 statement that actually gave rise to the pan-coronavirus vaccine[universal coronavirus vaccine] initiative."

"These are the perpetrators in their own words, saying that this was about investors getting a profit."

"There was never a quarantine act that didn't have a financial motive behind it."

"This is something where the allegation that there might be a public health emergency suspends all due process."

"So we can… pretend that… we live in this constitutional republic."

“[Public health] was weaponized in 1796. The Quarantine Act of 1799 re-weaponized it. The Public Health Act of 1944 re-weaponized it."

"And all we have to do is we have to have the allegation that there might be a thing that might go wrong and, suddenly, we do not live in anything other than an absolute controlled monarchy."

"And the monarch is the drug companies that build the weapons that ultimately kill humans."

"This was always about profiteering."

------

David Martin, PhD with Seth Holehouse from "Man In America" on Sep 2, 2025.

The full 1:24 hour interview, titled "Trump Demands Big Pharma Come Clean on Covid Shots w/ Dr. David Martin", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6yex06-trump-demands-big-pharma-come-clean-on-covid-shots-w-dr.-david-martin.html

Mirrored - Fat News

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
public healthmanipulationdavid martin phdfear and control
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy