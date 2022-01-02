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Card Reading for 2022
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30 views • January 02, 2022
This is a special 3-card reading to ring in the new year. Find out where we have been as a collective, where we are, and where we are going.
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session or are interested in individualized meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Namaste!
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session or are interested in individualized meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Namaste!
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