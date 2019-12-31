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12/30/19 Bill of Peace 2020 Update
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22 views • December 31, 2019
The current plan for settlement of the arbitration award known as Bill of Peace 2020 is explained in this video. All American men and women are invited to be party to the established free will contract by opting in. If you are not one of the 2300+ current opt-ins, there is still time. The dedicated website www.hudok.info chronicles everything you need to know to make an informed free will decision. Sincerely, Phil Hudok
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