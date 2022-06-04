'THE STATE IS NO LONGER WORKING TO SERVE US AND TO PROTECT OUR SHARED HERITAGE': NEIL OLIVER 💥💯

Many of those in place in our institutions – in government, in parliament, civil service, academia, even the Church – evidently loathe this country If you cannot – simply cannot – understand what’s happening in this country and in the world now, I might have the explanation. You may, at least until recently, have been labouring under the misapprehension that the State has your back – that those in power have your best interests at heart. Let me make it clear that I use the word State deliberately. These words are not directed solely at the Government, or even just Parliament – but at the whole edifice of those in positions of power – elected and not. Source: https://www.gbnews.uk/gb-views/the-state-is-no-longer-working-to-serve-us-and-to-protect-our-shared-heritage-says-neil-oliver/310649 All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

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