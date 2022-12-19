Republican Report Links ‘Bioweapon’ to Wuhan Institute of Virology

https://gnews.org/articles/600740
摘要：12/15/2022 Natalie Winters: A Republican report uses the word 'bioweapon' and links it to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. There is no more confrontational approach to take to the CCP than calling them out for creating COVID-19, this offensive bioweapon program
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.