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Marriage in the Bible: Holydays
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7 views • January 27, 2020
Marriage is an important thing in the Bible. it also paints a prophetic picture of the Messiah and his Bride, the Church. It follows the same steps as you see in the holy days in the Bible. this video takes you through the steps of a biblical marriage and points to the prophecies that come with it.
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