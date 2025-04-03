BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🙏 Light Wins 🌹
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
10 views • 4 weeks ago

It's time we all stand up and play a greater part in this great awakening.

No longer can we sit at watch podcasts and call that being awake,

Action steps, no matter how small need to be in motion.

So small as planting a community garden.

Bring people together for anything. Unity is strength.

Passive attitude of the masses MUST be OVER SHADOWED with our actions.


Time to speak out more, in however way you are capable of.

We are the news remember.


Innovate Innovate Innovate


Open eyes required.

The truth will set you free.

Open minds are necessary.

The willingness to challenge ones own beliefs will help for starters.



🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏


The sleeping are short on these skills...

Keen observation.

True research.

Critical thinking.

Questioning their own beliefs.


🔥 Bye bye Bullies - https://rumble.com/v6qi6dm--bye-bye-bullies.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

🔥 Country Pride - https://rumble.com/v6q8xmc--country-pride-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

🔥 DOGE saves 1 Trillion - https://rumble.com/v6rbv6s-doge-saves-1-trillion-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

🔥 More we can do https://rumble.com/v6afgay--one-for-the-money-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

💞 The Golden Age Of Mind - https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html 🔥

💥 The youth are waking up - https://rumble.com/v5u4mj5--youth-time-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

🔥 Flip world right side up -https://rumble.com/v54eqmc--flipping-the-world-right-side-up.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


