Prophetic Message to The Bride

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Message received while praying on December 24, 2022: “There is much happening in the world that is not from Me.

The enemy is rising up, and showing his true self….. his true colors! He is not holding anything back now…. but is letting the flood gates of hell visit the earth."