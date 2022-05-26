© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The man who found the laptop from hell | Will Cain Podcast
Follow
0
Share
Report
34 views • May 26, 2022
Will Cain sits down with John Paul Mac Isaac, the laptop repairman who was in possession of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop. He explains how he came into possession of the laptop and exactly what he found on it. #FoxNews #WillCainPodcast
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.