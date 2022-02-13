Setting The Record Straight - Ernst Zundel 2007

Prison memoirs of two years in brutal solitary confinement in a Canadian Abu-Ghraib type prison.



From the back cover: The law under which I am held in here is a very complex, only recently updated law, passed by the Canadian Parliament after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and their aftermath.



The law allows a Canadian judge of the Federal Court to listen to secret witnesses and secret evidence and look at documents, listen to videos, audios – anything at all!



“My attorneys or I will not be told the names of these witnesses, and we cannot test the documents to see if they are forged, edited, or what have you. Therefore, we cannot make intelligent submissions about these documents in my defense. The judge’s decision is final. It cannot be appealed or reviewed by a higher court, not even the Supreme Court of Canada.