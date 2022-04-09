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HOW Did Ancient Civilizations Carry These MASSIVE Stone Blocks to the TOP of a Mountain?
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100 views • April 09, 2022
Bright Insight.
The Ancients mysteriously carried these MASSIVE stone blocks to the top of a mountain. The existing unanswered questions about our lost ancient past are becoming more and more known to people around the world. Make no mistake, you will not find one single video of people tugging stones of this size up steep hills/mountains with the alleged primitive methods said to be utilized by the lost ancient Inca civilizations of Peru.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxh61w-how-did-ancient-civilizations-carry-these-massive-stone-blocks-to-the-top-o.html
The Ancients mysteriously carried these MASSIVE stone blocks to the top of a mountain. The existing unanswered questions about our lost ancient past are becoming more and more known to people around the world. Make no mistake, you will not find one single video of people tugging stones of this size up steep hills/mountains with the alleged primitive methods said to be utilized by the lost ancient Inca civilizations of Peru.
Thanks for watching! I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.
Help support me in my efforts by contributing to my Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight
Or, support me on Venmo! @bright_insight
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insight/
Follow me on TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8u3XBhL/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxh61w-how-did-ancient-civilizations-carry-these-massive-stone-blocks-to-the-top-o.html
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