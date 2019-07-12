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PJW Reveals Latest 'Cultural Enrichment' Of Europe
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278 views • July 12, 2019
Paul Joseph Watson breaks down the latest stories surrounding the lack of assimilation and total backlash of the migrants who have flooded into Europe over the brief beginning of the 21st century.
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