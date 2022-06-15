Silent War Ep. 6225: Weaponized Food Shortages, Wuhan's Monkeypox, Economic Nonboom

In this episode of The Silent War:Missouri Attorney General Subpoenas 7 School Districts Amid Worry Over Student Surveying.





HUGE News In Otero County, New Mexico – County Commission Withholds Certification of Primary Election Results.





China bank protest stopped by health codes turning red, depositors say.





White House Claims Biden Has Sparked A ‘Historic Economic Boom’.





Children are being infected with up to THREE viruses at a time because COVID measures have worn down their immune systems and made them vulnerable to illnesses usually only caught in winter, experts warn.





Wuhan Lab Isolated ‘Causative Agent’ Of Virus ‘Closely Related’ To Monkeypox.





Michigan Police Will Not Respond To Every 911 Call Due To High Gas Prices.





Biden Commits $645 Million Fighting Food Shortages In Latin America, Not USA!





Another Blow to the US Food Market: Fire Breaks Out at a Food Processing Plant West of Waupaca County in Wisconsin.









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