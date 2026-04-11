FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 58:8-14, 20260-411

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my YAHWEH TSIDKENU, the LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS in Jeremiah 23:6; 33:16! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.

Heavenly Father, the Great Prophet Isaiah command Pastors to encourage the congregation to share resources with the poor; invite them to their homes; cover the naked; and not hide themselves from families.

8 Then shall my light break forth as the morning, and YAHWEH TSIDKENU, the LORD My RIGHTEOUSNESS health shall spring forth speedily: and my righteousness shall go before me; the glory of the LORD shall be my reward.

9 Then shalt thou call, and I, YAHWEH TSIDKENU, the LORD Your RIGHTEOUSNESS shall answer; thou shalt cry, and I, YAHWEH TSIDKENU shall say, Here I AM. If I take away from the midst of me the yoke, the putting forth of the finger, and speaking vanity;

10 And if I draw out my soul to the hungry, and satisfy the afflicted soul; then shall my light rise in obscurity, and my darkness be as the noon day:

11 And I, YAHWEH TSIDKENU, the LORD Your RIGHTEOUSNESS shall guide me continually, and satisfy my soul in drought, and make fat my bones: and I shalt be like a watered garden, and like a spring of water, whose waters fail not. Amen!



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Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM; Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)

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