Lightning Round with Gary Null. Healthy foods, lifestyle choices and overcoming diseases

This "recap" was in front of a live studio audience there for a Kiss Your Fat Goodbye focus. In with the food information, Gary reels off what you can do to improve upon various diseases. Listen up for what your family weaknesses are because he will give you several do's and don'ts that are suited for your problems. Gary thinks fresh grapefruit, lemon, lime, and orange juice is great, and add a little cinnamon in too. 10:55in he starts into eliminating and healing pain.Very helpful to see the spelling of supplements. This was filmed in 2006, yet many of us have only become familiar with some of the supplement names and functions in the last couple of years. Gary has always been reviewing the nutrition research!