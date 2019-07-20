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Trump Disavows "Send Her Back" Chant Upsetting His Base - War Room Full Show
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10 views • July 20, 2019
On today's War Room Owen Shroyer takes calls from the audience on how they feel about President Trump disavowing the "send her back" chant today during a press interview. Will Johnson joins the show to weigh in on the topic and discuss a run in he had with a liberal Democrat earlier in the day at The Capital. Elijah Scheaffer from slightly offensive joins as well to weigh in on the send her back chant.
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