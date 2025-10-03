Director of the FBI Kash Patel confirm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Director of the FBI Kash Patel confirms with facts - Nancy Pelosi involved in setting up January 6th - She made sure there were no National Guard - Nancy Pelosi and her team were busy filming a movie of January 6th (She later sold it to HBO) - The 250 FBI agents sent to January 6th in plain clothes were said to be there for “Riot control” but a Kash Patel confirms that’s a lie (Inside job) The January 6th committee was then created to cover it up