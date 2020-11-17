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11/17/20 KRAKEN IS AS KRAKEN DOES— POTUS HAS IT ALL - AntiVirus Operations
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211 views • November 18, 2020
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11/17/2020: As Military flights head south, We, The People, head to Georgia, PA and across the Nation to Stand Strong while we fight the Ste_l! We Stand, We Win- it takes all of Us!....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
This video was stolen, corrupted and took forever to get out on this channel! Links will keep COMING!
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For Info on Rallies in Atlanta, GA:
https://www.stopthesteal.us/
We need YOU Wednesday, Thurs., Friday and Saturday to protest the attempt to Ste_l GA!
Dr. Shiva with Gateway Pundit- how they st_le it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umNbS...
https://brassballs.blog/home/pa-penns...
https://www.shiftfrequency.com/whats-...
McAfee Prison interview:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/...
McAfee on Kraken Cryptor:
https://www.mcafee.com/blogs/consumer...
https://www.tetradefense.com/incident...
https://www.thedailybeast.com/ghislai...
https://www.freightwaves.com/news/tec...
Build Back Slav_ry Better is leading to Biometric UN Digital System:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HDzQ...
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https://www.zerohedge.com/political/g...
please support You Are Free TV
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91.9K subscribers
11/17/2020: As Military flights head south, We, The People, head to Georgia, PA and across the Nation to Stand Strong while we fight the Ste_l! We Stand, We Win- it takes all of Us!....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
This video was stolen, corrupted and took forever to get out on this channel! Links will keep COMING!
For Tetrogen 40% off 72 hour sale:
https://www.tetrogen.com/youarefreetv
code: free40%off
To support the channel:
PayPal:
[email protected]
For Info on Rallies in Atlanta, GA:
https://www.stopthesteal.us/
We need YOU Wednesday, Thurs., Friday and Saturday to protest the attempt to Ste_l GA!
Dr. Shiva with Gateway Pundit- how they st_le it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umNbS...
https://brassballs.blog/home/pa-penns...
https://www.shiftfrequency.com/whats-...
McAfee Prison interview:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/...
McAfee on Kraken Cryptor:
https://www.mcafee.com/blogs/consumer...
https://www.tetradefense.com/incident...
https://www.thedailybeast.com/ghislai...
https://www.freightwaves.com/news/tec...
Build Back Slav_ry Better is leading to Biometric UN Digital System:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HDzQ...
Please sub to Spiros!!
https://www.oathkeepers.org
[email protected]
BE BRAVE! DO SOMETHING!
https://www.projectveritas.org
[email protected]
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/g...
please support You Are Free TV
PayPal [email protected]
subscribestar.com/you-are-free-tv
WE ARE FREE!!!!
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