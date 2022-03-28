STAGED!!! Will Smith Fake-Smacked Chris Rock Live On Stage at the Oscars

The Will Smith incident is 100% fake and staged! No security to haul him off, no reaction. Tears in the acceptance speech - 'wants to spread love'.... 🤮



Will Smith just bitch slapped Chris Rock live during the Oscars and used profanity. Apparently making a joke about his wife's movie is off limits. And this seemed just too 'staged'. Muh, Actore need their ratings and the Oscars have plummeted since the truth about Pedo-Wood has surfaced.



During a segment of the Academy Awards Oscar's on Sunday night, actor Will Smith walked up on stage and punched comedian Chris Rock. This after Rock had made remarks about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.



Smith walked up on stage to the laughing Rock and punched him, then walked back to his seat. "Wow. Wow! Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me," Rock said.



>>The sound was blacked out in the US feed, but the Japanese feed captured it.



Rock was getting laughs from the crowd, joking about Smith's nomination for best actor in his film King Richard, in which he played the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

"Jada, I love you, GI Jane 2, can't wait to see it," Rock joked, inspiring Smith to get up from his seat, walk on stage, and punch Rock. In the moment after Rock was hit, the sound on ABC's Oscar feed went dead. It was during those moments that Smith cursed at Rock.



"Keep my wife's name out of your f*cking mouth," Smith said upon leaving the stage. Demi Moore had starred in GI Jane, and shaved her head for the role. Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a condition where a person loses their hair.

"Wow, dude, it was a GI Jane joke," Rock said.

Smith was irate, yelling again from his seat "Keep my wife's name out of your f*cking mouth."

"I'm going to," Rock said, "okay? That was the greatest night in the history of television," Rock sai