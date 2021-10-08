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South Africa Covid-19 Vaccines Political Parties Opinions & Answers Questions The Peoples Voice
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23 views • October 08, 2021
South Africa Covid-19 Vaccines Political Parties Opinions & Answers Questions The Peoples Voice
Transformative Health Justice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYwBp27gNIg
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed Sept 15th
https://www.facebook.com/100063601300735/videos/542953500265291
The People's Voice with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and guests on restoring democracy
The People's Voice
With Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
7pm, Wednesday 15 September 2021
Topic:
* Forced Jabs
* Jab Passports
* Jabbing Children
Guests:
AM Shaik Emam (NFP). Steve Swart (ACDP). Billy Nyaku (POA). Fatima Abdool (UIM). Imtiaz Sayed (ACC).
Join the conversation via
- Facebook: Shabnam Palesa Mohamed Journalist: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063601300735
- Youtube: Transformative Health Justice: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2k5D1DETlYVEib48ixoWSg
Transformative Health Justice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYwBp27gNIg
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed Sept 15th
https://www.facebook.com/100063601300735/videos/542953500265291
The People's Voice with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and guests on restoring democracy
The People's Voice
With Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
7pm, Wednesday 15 September 2021
Topic:
* Forced Jabs
* Jab Passports
* Jabbing Children
Guests:
AM Shaik Emam (NFP). Steve Swart (ACDP). Billy Nyaku (POA). Fatima Abdool (UIM). Imtiaz Sayed (ACC).
Join the conversation via
- Facebook: Shabnam Palesa Mohamed Journalist: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063601300735
- Youtube: Transformative Health Justice: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2k5D1DETlYVEib48ixoWSg
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