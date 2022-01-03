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FRIENDLY REMINDER – TRAITORS ARE HANGED!
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44 views • January 03, 2022
FRIENDLY REMINDER – TRAITORS ARE HANGED!
David Weiss and his clever friend Suzanne join me to ring in the new year with TRUTH. [Pictured: Execution of the Lincoln conspirators, 1865]
I can't wait for the day when it will be acceptable to drag these fucking psychopaths and ALL theirs lapdogs (politicians, deathcare workers, braindead order followers, lying presstitutes, etc) into the street and handle business!
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XPkDHOksTjhz/
David Weiss and his clever friend Suzanne join me to ring in the new year with TRUTH. [Pictured: Execution of the Lincoln conspirators, 1865]
I can't wait for the day when it will be acceptable to drag these fucking psychopaths and ALL theirs lapdogs (politicians, deathcare workers, braindead order followers, lying presstitutes, etc) into the street and handle business!
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XPkDHOksTjhz/
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