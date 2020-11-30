© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Adamson Business defying shutdown update.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
141 views • November 30, 2020
Great points made in this video for any other businesses wondering what to do.
What they are doing is unlawful. The fines can't be collected as a result. Know your rights. Better yet know who you are! They want you to be something that follows orders and compliant regardless of the law.
What they are doing is unlawful. The fines can't be collected as a result. Know your rights. Better yet know who you are! They want you to be something that follows orders and compliant regardless of the law.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.