Daniel 10:21

"but first I will tell you what is written in the Book of Truth"....

The enemies of the Jews in all nations will gather together in unity to crush Israel

To the Jews I say this. You have suffered because of your failure to listen to the Word of God through the prophets. You, however, will finally accept the True Messiah soon. Then you, too, will join My Army as it marches towards victory against the antichrist.



November 30, 2012

