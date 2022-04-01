0331-2022--WHY WOULD YOU WANT A CARIVORUS PLANT AND TURPENTINE FOR WHAT IS COMING?

Lynn introduces Protection 5 with Pine Plus for what is coming next. Are we getting ready to face a cocktail of anthrax, HIV, E-bola, Smallpox along with Morgellon’s. Find out why some of the energies in this plasma energy combination include the carnivorous Pitcher Plant and turpentine as well as wild blueberries, ashwaganda, black sesame, shilajit, glutathione, ivermectin, lactoferrin, manuka honey, vitamins, minerals, silver, gold and much, much more.See the many helpful blogs on our website—the most current blog titles are on the right side of the home page. You can scroll down the blog page to all the titles that have been done. Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website. And find out how you can save 30% in March, 2022!See what Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has to say about what is coming which has also been echoed by Dr. Zelenko: And Dr. Tenpenny says: Spike proteins that are eating your brain will keep reproducing forever….and Oh, by the Way—an Ebola Hemorragic Fever may be released…..If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.