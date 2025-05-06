© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Artificial intelligence is being used for mass assassinations in Gaza.
Julian Assange: "The majority of targets in Gaza are bombed as a result of artificial intelligence targeting.”
The US, UK, EU and Israel have created an AI dystopia.
