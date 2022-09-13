9/10/2022 In Guiyang City, Guizhou Province, the vegetables that should have been delivered to the residents under the lockdown were left to rot and become moldy and stinky. Instead of giving these vegetables to the Chinese people, the CCP would rather throw them away as garbage
