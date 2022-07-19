How do Flights Like Sydney-Santiago Work on Flat Earth? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kajiKy06bu0 Another supposed proof often offered up by globe debaters involves alleged time and path issues with long-haul Southern Hemisphere flights. For example, the direct flight route from Sydney, Australia to Santiago, Chile, takes an average of only 13 hours to reach its destination, a duration which globe Earthers claim is impossible over a flat Earth. They say that since the Sydney-Santiago flights with U.S. stop-overs take twice as long to reach their destinations as the non-stop flights, that this proves the direct flights are not traversing the U.S., and could not be completed so quickly over a flat Earth. As with all globe arguments, however, this hasty conclusion does not follow from their spurious reasoning.





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