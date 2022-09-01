https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Sep 1, 2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_VID=HN9012022&month=2022-09

or Call 877-410-1414 ______________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid, and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?utm_VID=HN9012022

For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates Subscribe here:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading🗣 In this video, I will discuss how an alarming amount of world chaos relates to food security, Mexico's possible decoupling from the US dollar, rising interest rates, the Digital Dollar Program, CBDC, the Bank of International Settlement's current take on gold, price stability, FED NOW accounts, DTCC, bonds/stocks, Project Lithium, purchasing power, custodial ownership chart, and hypothecation. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Introduction

00:49 Global Crisis: We are on the Verge

7:51 CBDC Central Bank Digital Currency

13:53 DTCC & Project Lithium

20:12 The Digital Dollar Program

28:53 The BIS on Gold 🔗

To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/executive-order-cbdc-who-stands-to-profit-the-most/

👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver

🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _____________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

DownloadClipSave