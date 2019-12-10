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1-2 Go by Pure Nootropics Review: A galvanizing stack for Hour 1 Empire Building
jroseland
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8 views • December 10, 2019
This is one of the most efficacious and popular stacks amongst biohackers: Caffeine & L-Theanine.
Caffeine provides the motivation
L-Theanine provides the inspiration

Caffeine & L-Theanine scientific studies, infographics and supplement reviews: http://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/417-1-2-go-pure-nootropics

Order: https://www.limitlessmindset.com/PN-1-2-Go [Pure Nootropics}

Topics and resources discussed...
1:20 An ideal morning stack
1:45 Hour 1: Empire Building http://www.limitlessmindset.com/limitless-lifestyle/725-hour-1
2:30 A creative writing stack
Writing samples from A Post Opp's Devolution https://www.mixcloud.com/jroseland/playlists/a-post-opps-devolution/
4:34 A coffee alternative
5:40 Why Pure Nootropics?
6:20 Free Biohacking Consultation

Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

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