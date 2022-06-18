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Russian Cruise Missiles Smash Into Military Target In Ukraine’s Mykolaiv
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299 views • June 18, 2022

On June 17, Russian cruise missiles hit a high-value target of Kiev forces near the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian sources shared footage of the powerful strike which saw at least two cruise missiles impacting the target at the same time. Some sources alleged that the target was an airfield near Mykolaiv where the Ukrainian Air Force was keeping two of its Mig-29 fighter jets. However, this is yet to be confirmed the by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The cruise missiles used in the attack were either 3M14T Kalibr missiles launched from warships, or Kh-101 missiles dropped from strategic bombers.

The 3M14T has a range of 1500-2500 kilometers. The missile’s guidance system is built around an INS [inertial navigation system] and GLONASS satellite guidance systems. The cruise missile, which has a top speed of Mach 2.9, can fly as low as 20 meters above water and 50 meters above ground with a help of a TERCOM [terrain contour matching] system. The missile is armed with a 450 kg warhead.

The Kh-101, which feature a stealth design, is said to has a maximum range of 4500–5500 kilometers and a variable flight profile at altitudes ranging from 30 – 70 meters to 6000 meters. The precision-guided missile is guided by a GLONASS-aided INS. The missile, which is reportedly re-targetable, can be also equipped with a radar or optical seeker for terminal guidance. It is armed with a 400–450 kg warhead.

The Russian military has been using the 3M14T, the Kh-101 and several other types of air, ground and sea-launched missiles to strike high-value military targets of Kiev forces since the start of its special operation in Ukraine.

Kiev forces have been attempting to repel Russian missile strikes using what is left of their air defenses with no real success.

Source : South Front

Keywords
ukrainemykolaivrussian cruise missilesmilitary target
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