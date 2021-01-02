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CDC, Face Masks, Bacteria, Sickness - Industrial Hygienist Risks Career.
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351 views • January 02, 2021
Listen to Industrial Hygenist Kristen Meghan share her knowledge on how face masks affect human physiology. You will be really glad this video came your way today
Also: Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson MD, PhD has this to say about masks and their effects on our brains in a recent report entitled, Covid-19 masks are a crime against Humanity and child abuse
“The rebreathing of our exhaled air will without a doubt create oxygen deficiency and a flooding of carbon dioxide. We know that the human brain is very sensitive to oxygen depravation. There are nerve cells for example in the hippocampus, that can’t be longer than 3 minutes without oxygen – they cannot survive. The acute warning symptoms are headaches, drowsiness, dizziness, issues in concentration, slowing down of the reaction time – reactions of the cognitive system." https://healthandmoneynews.wordpress.com/2020/10/09/brain-damage-from-masks-cannot-be-reversed/
Also: Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson MD, PhD has this to say about masks and their effects on our brains in a recent report entitled, Covid-19 masks are a crime against Humanity and child abuse
“The rebreathing of our exhaled air will without a doubt create oxygen deficiency and a flooding of carbon dioxide. We know that the human brain is very sensitive to oxygen depravation. There are nerve cells for example in the hippocampus, that can’t be longer than 3 minutes without oxygen – they cannot survive. The acute warning symptoms are headaches, drowsiness, dizziness, issues in concentration, slowing down of the reaction time – reactions of the cognitive system." https://healthandmoneynews.wordpress.com/2020/10/09/brain-damage-from-masks-cannot-be-reversed/
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