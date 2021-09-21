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DIGNITARIES WORLD LEADERS CEO'S AND POLITICIANS ATTENDED THIS CEREMONY. HERE ARE THE DELETED SCENES
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292 views • September 21, 2021
The Gotthard Tunnel opening. These are some sick people. This is not art, it is a demonic sacrificial ceremony. Source: For Educational Purposes Only. Here is another video of this satanic mess I posted of this a few months back:
Gotthard Tunnel Opening Ceremony Explained ((Switzerland (CERN) Satanic Ritual))
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O7YUX3yGDF05/
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CERN and Demon Portals - Destruction of Souls (2016)
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y6GVL1zhyS1l/
THE SECRET CHURCH OF SATAN ARE YOU IN ONE OF HIS TEMPLES? WOULD YOU KNOW WHAT HIS CHURCH LOOKS LIKE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DHWxz2tGVQaK/
Faces from another dimension captured on video? Body Snatchers are Assimilating the World?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zXct23YRbokI/
Gene Decode-BLOWING UP LAX ON 9/11? AND DUTCH DUMBS WHERE ALL THIS EVIL WE LIVE IN STARTED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w4bDaAUIh32v/
Nurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to Die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EiMgoHXspxMC/
Patients are being murdered for money. Hospitals are either empty or full of the vaccinated
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AWzjgYFBlwF6/
This guys life has been a living hell since he got the jab. Had to have 6ft of intestine removed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CgKPhraseB2O/
Let them die-Vaccinated in hospitals given Ivermectin to help them survive -unvaccintated no.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OejJc203paB4/
MURDER FOR MONEY! Medical Hit Men (Doctors), Patients Held Hostage, Hospital Shutdowns!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/myVVFIRE7ENY/
Are the prions kicking in? Abnormal or Strange Behavior? 57 yr old attorney naked near school?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XXVJSvf626FS/
Girl cries at dentist because she can't smoke weed for a week and can't suck...well just watch.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJOEc9tNj1og/
Vaccinated people are making other people sick (In more ways than one)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XTAzXJJv0czV/
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law
https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
Listen to what this funeral director says about his experience in Covid land from 2019 to today.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N7hKmusqepaf/
Protect and Serve has become Obey or Die. Does this look like freedom to you?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wHLshmDdd0AS/
Hospitals are filling with the vaccinated. VAERS and hospital staff confirm that this is true.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r6JVPOVUs0YU/
HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LiG4tjqvD27U/
One Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention To
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCI47w5DupSk/
MU STRAIN IS "VACCINE RESISTANT" AFTER VACCINE WIPES OUT THE IMMUNE SYSTEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ph8tbPTaCiLp/
Gotthard Tunnel Opening Ceremony Explained ((Switzerland (CERN) Satanic Ritual))
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O7YUX3yGDF05/
If you found this interesting you may also like these:
Why is the blood of the vaxed so dark? Black Blood? Who is really playing Joe Biden behind the mask?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zdDyVtOTUbXT/
Hospital Administrator Lots of People Will Die - Doctors BAN HCQ & Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tyXjlQp3ZIix/
CERN and Demon Portals - Destruction of Souls (2016)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NQXvd1HwKWjv/
Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/
She says "This used to be me, now look what I have become". Extreme vaccine damage.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y6GVL1zhyS1l/
THE SECRET CHURCH OF SATAN ARE YOU IN ONE OF HIS TEMPLES? WOULD YOU KNOW WHAT HIS CHURCH LOOKS LIKE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DHWxz2tGVQaK/
Faces from another dimension captured on video? Body Snatchers are Assimilating the World?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zXct23YRbokI/
Gene Decode-BLOWING UP LAX ON 9/11? AND DUTCH DUMBS WHERE ALL THIS EVIL WE LIVE IN STARTED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w4bDaAUIh32v/
Nurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to Die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EiMgoHXspxMC/
Patients are being murdered for money. Hospitals are either empty or full of the vaccinated
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AWzjgYFBlwF6/
This guys life has been a living hell since he got the jab. Had to have 6ft of intestine removed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CgKPhraseB2O/
Let them die-Vaccinated in hospitals given Ivermectin to help them survive -unvaccintated no.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OejJc203paB4/
MURDER FOR MONEY! Medical Hit Men (Doctors), Patients Held Hostage, Hospital Shutdowns!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/myVVFIRE7ENY/
Are the prions kicking in? Abnormal or Strange Behavior? 57 yr old attorney naked near school?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XXVJSvf626FS/
Girl cries at dentist because she can't smoke weed for a week and can't suck...well just watch.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJOEc9tNj1og/
Vaccinated people are making other people sick (In more ways than one)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XTAzXJJv0czV/
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law
https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
Listen to what this funeral director says about his experience in Covid land from 2019 to today.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N7hKmusqepaf/
Protect and Serve has become Obey or Die. Does this look like freedom to you?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wHLshmDdd0AS/
Hospitals are filling with the vaccinated. VAERS and hospital staff confirm that this is true.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r6JVPOVUs0YU/
HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LiG4tjqvD27U/
One Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention To
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCI47w5DupSk/
MU STRAIN IS "VACCINE RESISTANT" AFTER VACCINE WIPES OUT THE IMMUNE SYSTEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ph8tbPTaCiLp/
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