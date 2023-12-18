Seizing Private Land Next On Climate Agenda. East Wind Blowout Tide In Tampa Bay. Rain Every Sabbath

Seizing Private Land Is Next Step in Fight Against Climate Change Eminent domain is becoming the weapon of choice against opposition to large wind and solar projects being planned and constructed around the United States.
FDNY races to rescue New Yorkers trapped in dark ELEVATORS as the Big Apple and New Jersey is plunged into chaos by sudden mass power outage sparked by 'explosion' at Con Edison plant. Black smoke was seen coming from the Con Edison power facility in Brooklyn on Thursday night. The smoke happened around the time outages were reported across NYC. Outages led to travel chaos and people being stuck in elevators throughout the Big Apple
‘Blowout Tide’ Pushes Water Out Of Tampa Bay
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o
Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Venmo:
https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
#NYCBlackout
#LatterRain
#ClimateChange
#COP28
#Rain
#Weather
#nyblackout
#njblackout
#blackout
#poweroutage
#WhiteHouse
#1stAmendment
#SundayLaw
#MarkOfTheBeast
#SundayLaw
#Sunday
#Sabbath
#Prophecy
#SDA
#SDASermons
#SDA
#LatterRain
#ThirdAngelsMessage
#3rdAngelsmessage
#PresentTruth
#EverlastingGospel
#Revelation14
#Rev14
#4thAngel
#BibleProphecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.