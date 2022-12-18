https://gnews.org/articles/594179
摘要：Dr. McCullough in US Senate COVID-19 vaccine roundtable: Drug Safety Comes First in Public Health. Dr. McCullough’s testimony that this vaccine program would have been stopped February 1st of 2021, because of excess mortality. Thousands of Americans have died needlessly, because of recklessness on the part of our federal agencies.
