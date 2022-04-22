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Ministry of Defense Showed Footage of the Evacuation of large Families from the Kharkov region. 042222
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100 views • April 22, 2022
"Ukrainians are bad, thanks to the Russians for protecting us" - little refugees from Izyum thank the Russian military for the evacuation
The Ministry of Defense showed footage of the evacuation of large families from the Kharkov region.
The Ministry of Defense showed footage of the evacuation of large families from the Kharkov region.
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