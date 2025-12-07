Bill Gates announces plans to use AI to develop vaccines for HIV and malaria

AI will power both the delivery of vaccines and the scientific discovery needed to create newer vaccines and drugs, Gates said at the Doha Forum in Qatar.

Adding, hope this is true:

Trump orders review of ALL childhood vaccine schedules

In a memo to Health Secretary Kennedy and the CDC, Trump asked for a report on how other developed countries handle childhood vaccines — and the scientific evidence behind their recommendations.

He said that if those countries’ approaches are proven better, the US childhood vaccine schedule should be updated to match them.

The memorandum follows the vaccine advisory panel’s vote to drop a federal mandate on Hep B vaccines for all infants at birth.

Thanks to Big Pharma lobbying, the US has become one of the world leaders in the number and type of vaccines given to infants and young children.

While the US vaccination schedule included just two vaccines in 1986, it now recommends over a dozen.

US “peer” nations like Sweden and the UK don't have mandatory Hep A, Hep B, Rotavirus, HPV or Varicella vaccinations, and total dosage is as little as half that of the US when accounting for annual flu shots.

Adding, from Nov 20th:

CDC bombshell: childhood vaccines MAY be linked to autism

💬 “The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism,” the ‘Autism and Vaccines’ section of the Centers for Disease Control’s ‘Vaccine Safety’ primer now says.

💬 “Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities,” and the Department of Health and Human Services “has launched a comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism, including investigation on plausible biological mechanism and potential causal links,” the page says.

The CDC has kept the page’s previous “Vaccines do not cause Autism” subheading, but added an asterisk, explaining at the bottom that the header “has not been removed due to an agreement with the chair of US Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

The updated site is a major breakthrough for HHS chief RFK Jr., who has spent years railing against Big Pharma’s lobbying to ramp up the CDC’s official childhood vaccine schedule from five doses of two vaccines in 1986 to over two dozen doses of 12 vaccines in 2025.

💬 “The rise in autism prevalence since the 1980s correlates with the rise in the number of vaccines given to infants. Though the cause of autism is likely to be multi-factorial, the scientific foundation to rule out one potential contributor entirely has not been established,” the updated CDC page now says.



