BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'We say no' to progressive schooling: God-centered academy provides classical education
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
1589 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • November 20, 2021
LifeSite's Alejandro Rodriguez attends a benefit dinner for the Good Shepherd Academy, a Traditional Catholic K-12 institution that specializes in classical education. Special guest speakers such as the renowned Terry Barber and Chris Weir speak on the importance of children being brought up on a strong education based on traditional values and how progressive values have caused damage in the public school system.

The Good Shepherd Academy needs help with finding a new location to accommodate the increasing number of students enrolling. Please support them through LifeFunder at https://www.lifefunder.com/catholicschool

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Banned_GSA_Benefit_111921

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Banned_GSA_Benefit_111921

Follow LifeSite on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten

https://www.banned.video/

LSNTV
Keywords
brighteondeletedisaccountbetterrumblethanks mikeanywaythe1jeremy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

Lance D Johnson
Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin&#8217;s war in Ukraine

Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin’s war in Ukraine

Lance D Johnson
Reading for Pleasure Linked to Brain Health, Mental Well-Being, Review Finds

Reading for Pleasure Linked to Brain Health, Mental Well-Being, Review Finds

Chase Codewell
Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Mike Adams
Meta’s Facebook Found Liable for Deceiving Users in Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Meta’s Facebook Found Liable for Deceiving Users in Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Troops Conduct Ground Operations in Ecuador&#8217;s Drug War, Officials Say

U.S. Troops Conduct Ground Operations in Ecuador’s Drug War, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy