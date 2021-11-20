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'We say no' to progressive schooling: God-centered academy provides classical education
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10 views • November 20, 2021
LifeSite's Alejandro Rodriguez attends a benefit dinner for the Good Shepherd Academy, a Traditional Catholic K-12 institution that specializes in classical education. Special guest speakers such as the renowned Terry Barber and Chris Weir speak on the importance of children being brought up on a strong education based on traditional values and how progressive values have caused damage in the public school system.
The Good Shepherd Academy needs help with finding a new location to accommodate the increasing number of students enrolling. Please support them through LifeFunder at https://www.lifefunder.com/catholicschool
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Banned_GSA_Benefit_111921
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The Good Shepherd Academy needs help with finding a new location to accommodate the increasing number of students enrolling. Please support them through LifeFunder at https://www.lifefunder.com/catholicschool
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Banned_GSA_Benefit_111921
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Banned_GSA_Benefit_111921
Follow LifeSite on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten
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