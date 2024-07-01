nikola 3 - And this is how they keep politicians in line. Just a friendly reminder not to go off script, you'll be destroyed





Source: https://x.com/ronin19217435/status/1807428165616161031





OG poster: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwIPcCbYVtU





President Biden seemed to suffer a verbal slip-up during a speech at a trade union conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.





Biden, reading off a teleprompter, appeared to incorporate script instructions in the middle of his speech, resulting in an awkward applause line. The moment came during a section of his remarks straight out of a campaign stump speech.





"I see an America where we defend democracy, not diminish it. I see an America where we protect freedoms, not take them away," Biden said. "I see an economy that grows a lot in the bottom up where the wealthy pay their fair share, so we can have child care, paid leave and so much more, and still reduce the federal deficit and increase economic folks.





"Imagine what we could do next. Four more years, pause," he said before laughing.





Biden attended Wednesday's conference to receive an endorsement from the North American Building Trades Unions (NABTU).





Throughout his speech, Biden blasted former President Donald Trump as being anti-union and a defender of the ultra-wealthy. He went on to contrast his and Trump's economic policies as the "Scranton" plan and the "Mar-a-Lago" plan, referring to his hometown in Pennsylvania and Trump's residence in Florida.





Biden's teleprompter mix-up is only the latest in the president's long list of gaffes. Just on Tuesday, he delivered fodder to conservative commentators by mistakenly saying he and his party "can't be trusted."





Biden was speaking at a Florida campaign rally at the time, focusing on abortion in particular. During his critique of Trump's abortion stance, he flipped the tables on himself.





"I don’t know why we’re surprised by Trump. How many times does he have to prove we can't be trusted?" Biden said.





Audience members could be heard laughing after his comment, but Biden continued, seemingly not noticing the mistake.





Biden's critics on X had a field day with the gaffe, with many saying they were surprised to find themselves agreeing with the president.





https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-appears-read-script-instructions-185550608.html





BIDEN ONCE RIPPED 'ANTISEMITIC BILE' BUT NOW FACES OWN 'CHARLOTTESVILLE MOMENT'





https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-once-ripped-antisemitic-bile-190029026.html