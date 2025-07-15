Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant, who says she was kidnapped by Jeffrey Epstein, is speaking out directly to the Trump administration.



Her message is clear: “You promised the Epstein list and that is why the people gave you the presidency.”



Bryant says victims like Virginia Giuffre are being taken out one by one.



She claims many are now too afraid to come forward because they believe the United States government will not protect them.



Source @Real World News

