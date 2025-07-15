© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant, who says she was kidnapped by Jeffrey Epstein, is speaking out directly to the Trump administration.
Her message is clear: “You promised the Epstein list and that is why the people gave you the presidency.”
Bryant says victims like Virginia Giuffre are being taken out one by one.
She claims many are now too afraid to come forward because they believe the United States government will not protect them.
Source @Real World News
