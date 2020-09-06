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Jacob Blakes' character speaks from his hospital set
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113 views • September 06, 2020
are you kidding me? He isnt connected to any diagnostic equipment or even a saline drip for infection, yet he was shot 7 times in the back? He speaks fine! Anyone who has ever spent time in a hospital for a REAL injury knows this is FAKE like Las Vegas, Pulse nightclub, Boston Bombing and all the other FAKE events where healthy people give media interviews from their FAKE hospital beds!
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