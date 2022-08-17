YOUR GOVT. LIES!! #CHALLENGERHOAX #RFB

MIRRORED https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbVJ_dam6d4 THIS IS JUST ONE OF THE MASSIVE LIES, ITS ALL LIES.

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