Do cows lay eggs? Eggs have the antibody that protects humans from bird flu!

These sentences don't make sense. Michigan's largest egg farm... do cows lay eggs? "Michigan's largest egg farm lays off 400 workers among bird flu outbreak."

Which Coronavirus that's already in the egg? Pathogen specific free eggs were what were used to make our flu vaccines. Do they give flu vaccines to cows and cows don't lay eggs!

I don't understand why an egg farm has anything to do with cows, because it's supposed to be coming from the cows, which are testing positive in the last thing you showed me. So here you say three more dairy herds test positive for bird flu. Well, and yet you're destroying the eggs from the chickens and eggs actually have IGY, Immunoglobulin Y, that protects them from birds flu and that's why we want to eat eggs, that they don't deep in chlorine when they put them in grocery store. And we need to get raw eggs there that aren't poisoned and get that IGY the antibody that birds make that protects humans.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/22/2024

Full interview with Clay Clark on Thrivetime Show: https://rumble.com/v4wtkju-dr.-judy-mikovits-why-is-the-mainstream-media-reporting.html