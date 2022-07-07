Dr. Jane Ruby Show.





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane discusses how hundreds of protestors made up off doctors, nurses, scientists, and other concerned citizens plead with parents determined to get their babies and toddlers jabbed with this deadly gene changing bioweapon, warning of heart damage, bleeding and death and later a review of the dereliction of oversight duties by regulatory agencies and how they are moving in the wrong direction to remove even more safeguards, and last segment is an expose on the insanity of projects underway to get these dangerous materials into your body whether you consent or not.





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FULL SHOW:

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/parents-are-begged-not-to-bring-babies-into-vax-sites-pharma-bought-fda-long-ago/





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1bchoz-live-protestors-beg-parents-at-injection-centers-as-new-clots-emerge.html







