F.T.W. THE MEDIA CONTROLS THEY TRY TO KEEP THEM IN THE DARK!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
206 followers
0
80 views • 2 months ago

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1889060793729122545?t=lJaUNfYh882J2DvM3CzheA&s=19


Do healthcare professionals have to know about medical body area networks to be compliant with HIPAA? What is Cyberbiosecurity? https://rumble.com/v6j9mv4-395159296.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1888852560183751031?t=TihYrH3Wo-x0y7JUdvoLzQ&s=19


IF YOU CAN'T GOOGLE THESE KEY WORDS YOURSELVES, READ AND LEARN WHAT YOUR GOVERNMENTS GLOBALLY ARE FUNDING WITH YOUR TAX DOLLARS THEN YOU MIGHT JUST BE FULLY AI RETARDED!

https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420/videos￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1888424069608964210?t=pSUld8MmHNaJcXOlGX4OBQ&s=19


What is Cyberbiosecurity?

https://www.cyberbiosecurity.ch/

.

A Systematic Review of Bio-Cyber Interface Technologies and Security Issues for Internet of Bio-Nano Things https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9467302

.

Biocybersecurity: A Converging Threat as an Auxiliary to War https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://arxiv.org/pdf/2010.00624&ved=2ahUKEwjT-O70yrWLAxWxMDQIHTcuLmoQFnoECCAQAQ&usg=AOvVaw0YTMRwEdES8G_70li8fRDG

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1888124199639622132?t=hOHXO7bYU9pguEGSr0JIeA&s=19


The government should have told you a loooooong time ago


Created January 14, 2011


#NurembergCode


BODY AREA NETWORKS - UNDER the SKIN


Wireless INTRA-BODY COMMUNICATION https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/emerging-technologies-healthcare/body-area-networks-pervasive-health-monitoring

￼￼

.

February 2011

Body Area Networks & Pervasive Health Monitoring ~ COMPUTER NETWORKING THROUGH THE HUMAN BODY WITHOUT INFORMED CONSENT https://www.google.com/search?q=Body+Area+Networks+%26+Pervasive+Health+Monitoring+NIST&sca_esv=aac09e88d3bc5d88&sxsrf=AHTn8zothoNXawB2YzSW3zrdJ1O-oVaEow%3A1739017389756&source=hp&ei=rUynZ_rOK9WtptQPwZLS8Aw&oq=Body+Area+Networks+%26+Pervasive+Health+Monitoring+NIST&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCI1Qm9keSBBcmVhIE5ldHdvcmtzICYgUGVydmFzaXZlIEhlYWx0aCBNb25pdG9yaW5nIE5JU1QyBRAhGKABSLsjUKEOWIshcAF4AJABAJgBzwKgAZcHqgEHMC41LjAuMbgBA8gBAPgBAvgBAZgCB6AC5AeoAg_CAgcQIxgnGOoCwgIKECMY8AUYJxjqAsICBBAhGBWYAy7xBWn3sTp1Du4CkgcHMS41LjAuMaAHmRQ&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp

.

Yo Grok do healthcare professionals have to know about medical body area networks to be compliant with HIPAA? https://x.com/connerben/status/1789469576998146549?t=FMGj2IwlzOAGxkO72W39hA&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1888009083564773788?t=0820-TSjAgOChnhDZpISnw&s=19


802.15 WORKING GROUP IEEE ~ 802.15.5 ~ 802.15.4 ~ 802.15.6 ~ IOB ~ IOT ~ IOBNT~ DIGITAL TWIN https://rumble.com/v6i76r7-393365491.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1887950003752116370?t=zkonoNhb7cuQG-1FojYPCA&s=19


Blockchain-enabled Wban architecture ~ In-Body Terahertz Network ~ Cyberphysical Backbone Systems ~ Mban Wban & You're Biofield https://rumble.com/v6i4sua-393254146.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

Remote Health Monitoring, Health Apps + Autonomous Weapons System

https://rumble.com/v6hhkfg-remote-health-monitoring-health-apps-autonomous-weapons-system.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1886901876022763875?t=y0U_HcaPSElDjwg92Y-MpQ&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
