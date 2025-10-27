BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🙏 Again
wolfburg
wolfburg
21 views • 2 days ago
Begin with sparse fingerpicked acoustic guitar and upright bass, supporting an intimate baritone vocal—fragile and earnest at first, As the song progresses, subtle orchestration (soft organ pads, brushed drums) emerges; the voice grows deeper, embracing a low, authoritative, chant-like delivery

🙏 Again (Verse 1) The house is dark and quiet now, the moon is high and thin Another day is done, and I've let the worries win I look at all the places where I stumbled, where I fell And I know this familiar journey all too well. I promised yesterday that I could handle this on my own Tried to stand up tall, but I ended up alone. (Chorus) And here I am, down on my knees, Lord, I'm prayin' to you again. It's the same old fear, the same old need, where do I even begin? I know I shouldn't wait 'til the well is dry and the light is dim, But I'm desperate for a strength that doesn't come from within. So I lay it down, this weary heart, this tangled mess of sin, Lord, I'm prayin' to you again. (Verse 2) I trace the lines along my palm, each one a path I took Wishing I could just go back and rewrite the whole book. The world keeps spinning fast, pulling me into the race, And I forget to stop and look for the comfort of your grace. I try to solve the puzzle, piece by piece, inside my head, But all I get for my effort is tiredness and dread. (Chorus) And here I am, down on my knees, Lord, I'm prayin' to you again. It's the same old fear, the same old need, where do I even begin? I know I shouldn't wait 'til the well is dry and the light is dim, But I'm desperate for a strength that doesn't come from within. So I lay it down, this weary heart, this tangled mess of sin, Lord, I'm prayin' to you again. (Bridge) Maybe this constant returning, this humbling repeat, Is the lesson that you're teaching, on broken, weary feet. That the faith isn't in my standing, but in the choice to call, Knowing that your patience is bigger than my fall. (Chorus) And here I am, down on my knees, Lord, I'm prayin' to you again. It's the same old fear, the same old need, where do I even begin? I know I shouldn't wait 'til the well is dry and the light is dim, But I'm desperate for a strength that doesn't come from within. So I lay it down, this weary heart, this tangled mess of sin, Lord, I'm prayin' to you again. (Outro) Yeah, I'm prayin' to you again. Just let your will be done, let your peace rush in. Amen.

Keywords
the song progressessubtle orchestration begin with sparse fingerpicked acoustic guitar and upright basssupporting an intimate baritone vocal
