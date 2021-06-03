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Tucker_ Fauci Deserves To Be Under 'Criminal Investigation'
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Tucker: Globalist Agenda Called Out by Dr. Peter McCullough (6:40)
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Thank you for helping to promote and support EarthNewspaper.com, BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper and Gab.com/EarthNewspaper by subscribing and linking to them, and disseminating the informative news, videos, and articles, that are published. To get our dozen or more daily posts for your website use our RSS feed https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/feed
Tucker: Globalist Agenda Called Out by Dr. Peter McCullough (6:40)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RRexTYWklgUA
COVID Shot Killing Large Numbers, Warns Dr. Peter McCullough (32:05)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SUFJEzaRCdNw
Tucker: The Strange Relationship Between Bill Gates And Jeffrey Epstein (2:23)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ESZpyyDYrLBQ
Tucker: Why Are They Pushing For Mandatory Vaccinations That Have Potentially Fatal Side-Effects? (3:02)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W5qFOBWYYtt9
Tucker Carlson: How Many Americans Have Died After Taking COVID Vaccines? (15:44)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/826lMuUf943X
Big Tech Attempting To Censor COVID-19 mRNA Injection Dissent by Tucker Carlson (7:41)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/guCptsK7WS9l
Tucker: Big Tech's Coordinated Suppression Amounts To A 'Censorship Cartel' (14:16)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GehGZMnlQLvQ
Glenn Greenwald: Hedge Funds Are Finally Being Dragged Out Into The Sunlight (4:00)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GE1J3Fdeykx8
Dwarf King Jeff Zucker Can't Stand Free Speech by Tucker Carlson (3:25)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KNOeq9GvgWWf
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
A dozen or more articles, news stories, and videos, from reliable sources, are published daily.
Over 2,900 articles and videos have been published and archived.
These posts are achieved by day and month; and searchable by over 900 categories.
The category section also shows how many posts there are per category.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Subscribe To Our Free Speech Video Channel
Over 2,450 videos uploaded, and many new videos uploaded daily.
Over 12,250 subscribers, averaging 71 new subscribers per day in April.
Over 3,600,000 video views, averaging 26,396 video views per day in April.
https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Gab.com/EarthNewspaper.com
Subscribe To Our Free Speech Social Media Channel
Over 1,900 articles and videos posted, a dozen or more new daily.
https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
Subscribestar.com/EarthNewspaper
Subscribe And Support Us Today
https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewspaper
Mark John Robert David Elsis
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MarkRElsis.com
Articles And Other Creations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ArticlesAndOtherCreationsByMarkRElsis
Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020
Contrary to what most people believe because of the non-stop media brainwashing,
2020 had a proportionately normal year-over-year increase in the excess mortality rate.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/WorldwideExcessMortalityRateIn2020
There Will Be 72,556 Extra Suicides This Year In The United States Because Of The Massive Unemployment
As of May 3, 2020, the cold hard facts are there will be 72,556 extra suicides this year because of the massive unemployment caused by the unprecedented crisis.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ThereWillBe72556ExtraSuicidesThisYear
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The Most Comprehensive Timeline On John Fitzgerald Kennedy
by Mark R. Elsis
https://November221963.com
A Violent Insane Asylum
by Mark R. Elsis
https://GoogleCensorship.com
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Thursday, June 6, 1968
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheDayTheUnitedStatesDied
The Last Significant Person That Had To Be Assassinated
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheLastSignificantPersonThatHadToBeAssassinated
American Exceptionalism
Fifty Ways The American Dream Has Become A Nightmare
by Mark R. Elsis
https://AmericanExceptionalism.net
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For Our Future Generations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://LoveCommunities.com
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by Mark R. Elsis
https://ResonateLove.net
Meetings And Stories
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Extinction
by Mark R. Elsis
https://LoveCommunities.com/Extinction
911 Trial
by Mark R. Elsis
https://911Trial.com
Stand Down
Exposing NORAD's Wag The 911 Window Dressing Tale
by Mark R. Elsis
https://StandDown.net
Thank you for helping to promote and support EarthNewspaper.com, BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper and Gab.com/EarthNewspaper by subscribing and linking to them, and disseminating the informative news, videos, and articles, that are published. To get our dozen or more daily posts for your website use our RSS feed https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/feed
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